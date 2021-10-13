Wautoma Weather Forecast
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0