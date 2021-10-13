Wautoma Weather Forecast

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.