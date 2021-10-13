4-Day Weather Forecast For Newport
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 16
Light Rain
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
