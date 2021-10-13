4-Day Weather Forecast For Newport

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 16 Light Rain High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.