Weather Forecast For Watseka
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0