Daily Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
