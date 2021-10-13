CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Bad Axe

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 5 days ago

BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cPqeimO00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

