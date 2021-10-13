Sidney Daily Weather Forecast
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Heavy snow during the day; while rain and snow then cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
