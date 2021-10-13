CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

Cloudy forecast for Liberty — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Liberty Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LIBERTY, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Liberty Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Liberty:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0cPqef8D00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

