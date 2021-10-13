CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Bubbling Cauldron of Sea Creatures

Cover picture for the articleOne of the hardest things about dining at any seafood restaurant is making the difficult decision as to which specific sea creatures to consume. Do you go with the shrimp, the tried-and-true staple of even the most pedestrian of seafooderies? Or maybe the buttery and tender deliciousness of the scallops? Perhaps you're up for the challenge of tearing some crab legs apart and liberating the succulent meat within? Well, when you’re at Mariscos El Gato (4561 Gravois Avenue; 314-282-0772), you can have it all. Just order the Molcajete Kora, a bubbling cauldron of sea creatures and spices, and there's no need for tough choices. The Bevo-based Mexican eatery serves the seafood stew — consisting of crab legs, bay scallops, shrimp, octopus and clams — in a cast-iron mortar that retains so much heat that the chile-infused red broth your sea bugs are swimming in is still boiling when the dish hits your table. The Nayarit seasoning brings delicious (though not overwhelming) chile heat to the whole affair along with a bright citrus tanginess that, together, elevate the dish well beyond the garlic-butter-soaked standard of most seafood joints. Best of all, it's a large-enough portion that it can easily be shared between two people — although for the full god-of-the-sea experience, you might consider downing the whole thing yourself. —Daniel Hill.

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
Best Martini

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
Best Comic Shop to Grab a Beer with Batman

The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst.
Best Restaurant Service

Craig and Mowgli Rivard came to town four years ago determined to open a best-in-class neighborhood restaurant that would reimagine fine dining for a more comfortable, casual environment. They succeeded, opening Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue; 314-553-9456) at the end of 2019, just a handful of months before the world was flipped on its head. If you dined at this excellent Fox Park eatery pre-pandemic, you got to see their vision unfold in exactly the way they had planned — flawless, creative-yet-comforting dishes, a stylish vibe, an outstanding beverage program and attentive, warm service. However, if you’ve dined there since they reopened, whether simply grabbing a prepared meal from their market, eating under their tent across the street known as Little Fox Summer or, now, finally again able to sit in their dining room, you feel that same experience. No question, the pandemic has taken a toll on the Rivards, forced to watch their dreams go on life support through no fault of their own. However, through it all, they have managed to still find a way to give us exactly what we need. If that’s not the ultimate measure of service, what is? —Cheryl Baehr.
Best Non-Beef Burger

Trezel Brown, owner of CC’s Vegan Spot (4993 Loughborough Avenue; 314-899-9400), is a master of making vegan food so soulful and comforting you leave as satisfied as you would walking out of your grandma’s kitchen after Sunday supper. Her Double Trouble Burger is the perfect embodiment of her skills. The massive sandwich is made with two different vegan patties. The first, a barbecue brinjal burger, is made with mouthwatering eggplant seasoned with warm spices; the second is her shockingly rich beet burger. Stacked together with spicy sauce, slaw and vegan cheese, and placed on a pillow-soft bun, it’s a masterpiece of vegan cuisine. —Cheryl Baehr.
