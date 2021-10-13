Chadron Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of t-storms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 28 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
