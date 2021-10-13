CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

10 Basic Linux Commands for Beginners

By Dave McKay
howtogeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave McKay first used computers when punched paper tape was in vogue, and he has been programming ever since. After over 30 years in the IT industry, he is now a full-time technology journalist. During his career, he has worked as a freelance programmer, manager of an international software development team, an IT services project manager, and, most recently, as a Data Protection Officer. His writing has been published by howtogeek.com, cloudsavvyit.com, itenterpriser.com, and opensource.com. Dave is a Linux evangelist and open source advocate. Read more...

www.howtogeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

10 Best Games For Linux

I wrote a list of the best FPS games for Linux a few years ago. At the time, there were only a few games available that could compete with Windows games. But Linux gaming has come a long way since then. Read on to learn more about the best games for Linux on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
towardsdatascience.com

Essential Linux Command-Line Tricks for Computer Vision Researchers

Linux has huge popularity among the data science community especially deep learning engineers. because whenever it comes to training deep learning models like YOLO, RCNN, or BERT, They have to go through DevOps to make sure packages are very well integrated with the operating system and hardware. But among all its cool features, I think, its command-line is something else. its simplicity, diversity of tools, easy integration with state-of-the-art technologies, and its’ agile nature make it very unique for research and development for data science.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux Distributions#Desktop Linux#Windows Operating Systems#Data Protection#Howtogeek Com#Cloudsavvyit Com#Itenterpriser Com#Mac
Liliputing

Linux for Apple Silicon is getting closer to being usable for basic computing

Apple’s Macs with M1 processors deliver some of the best performance-per-watt of any personal computers to date, but there’s a down side for some users – the only operating system that’s officially supported is MacOS. Unofficially though? Developers have been working to port Linux to play well with Apple Silicon...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Check Java processes on Linux with the jps command

On Linux, there are commands to view processes running on your system. A process is any ongoing event being managed by the kernel. A process is spawned when you launch an application, but there are also many other processes running in the background of your computer, including programs to keep your system time accurate, to monitor for new filesystems, to index files, and more. The utilities, such as those included in the procps-ng package, that monitor these processes tend to be intentionally generic. They look at all processes on your computer so you can filter the list based on what you need to know.
SOFTWARE
Axios

Middleware Developer on Linux

A growing team in Merchant Services needs additional resources as they take ownership of Bank of America project development. • C++ development with 3 to 6 years of programming experience. • XML-based development experience. Parsing and building XML via c++ and/or other languages. • Linux/Unix/Posix experience. • Experience collaborating, working...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

45 Zypper Commands to Manage SUSE Linux Package Management

SUSE (Software and System Entwicklung (Germany) meaning Software and System Development, in English) Linux lies on top of Linux Kernel brought by Novell. SUSE comes in two pack. One of them is called OpenSUSE, which is freely available (free as in speech as well as free as in wine). Zypper...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

How to Delete a Directory in Linux

It’s important to understand how to manage directories in your OS. If you’re new to Linux, this article shows how to delete a directory.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Best Linux Distro for Programming

If you’re a programmer and you’re looking for a Linux distro, this will help you find the perfect fit. A detailed guide for the best Linux distro for programming, with a recommendation for each type of programmer, and dozens of distros to choose from. Learn more here.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

How to change a hostname in Linux

To change your hostname on a Linux computer, use the hostnamectl command. For example, to change your computer's hostname to myhostname:. Computers have network addresses, but they're usually difficult for humans to remember. Hostnames are labels intended to help humans refer to a specific computer. Instead of navigating to 93.184.216.34, for instance, you navigate to www . example . com.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to play The Room on Linux

The Room is a puzzle game developed by Fireproof Games. In the game, the player is challenged to figure out how to open each locked room through a series of puzzles. Here’s how to play The Room on your Linux PC. How to get The Room working on Linux. The...
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Airplane Mode on Windows 10 (or Permanently Disable It)

Marshall Gunnell is a writer with experience in the data storage industry. He worked at Synology, and most recently as CMO and technical staff writer at StorageReview. He's currently an API/Software Technical Writer at LINE Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, runs ITEnterpriser, a data-storage and cybersecurity-focused online media, and plays with development, with his RAID calculator being his first public project. Read more...
SOFTWARE
cryptopotato.com

What is Solana? Guide for Beginners

Solana became one of the hottest projects in 2021 following explosive growth and NFT hype. Here’s everything you need to know about it. As innovative as it may be, blockchain technology faces particular challenges, including high fees, scalability issues, low throughput, and more. Several projects in the DeFi space compete...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Create a timer on Linux

The timing of certain events is a common task for a developer. Common scenarios for timers are watchdogs, cyclic execution of tasks, or scheduling events for a specific time. In this article, I show how to create a POSIX-compliant interval timer using timer_create(...). You can download the source code for...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

What Is the Linux Operating System?

New to Linux? Linux is as much a phenomenon as it is an operating system. In fact, Linux is what supports much of the internet, but the general public is not all that familiar with the word Linux. This guide for nontechnical users can help you get started.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

Windows 11’s Windows Subsystem for Linux Gets Faster Updates

Chris Hoffman is Editor-in-Chief of How-To Geek. He's written about technology for over a decade and was a PCWorld columnist for two years. Chris has written for The New York Times, been interviewed as a technology expert on TV stations like Miami's NBC 6, and had his work covered by news outlets like the BBC. Since 2011, Chris has written over 2,000 articles that have been read nearly one billion times---and that's just here at How-To Geek. Read more...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

Why You Should Use Tab Groups in Your Web Browser

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

How to Change or Reset Your Spotify Password

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... If you’d like to change your Spotify password,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy