10 Basic Linux Commands for Beginners

On Linux, there are commands to view processes running on your system. A process is any ongoing event being managed by the kernel. A process is spawned when you launch an application, but there are also many other processes running in the background of your computer, including programs to keep your system time accurate, to monitor for new filesystems, to index files, and more. The utilities, such as those included in the procps-ng package, that monitor these processes tend to be intentionally generic. They look at all processes on your computer so you can filter the list based on what you need to know.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO