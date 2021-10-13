Daily Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while patchy frost overnight
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy frost then chance of light rain overnight
- High 47 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
