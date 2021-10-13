CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jena, LA

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

 5 days ago

(JENA, LA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Jena Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jena:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cPqeLfn00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jena, LA
With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

