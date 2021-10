TARTA would like to invite you to a pair of community events this week surrounding TARTA Next, a detailed look at public transportation systems and services. TARTA Next aims to redesign TARTA’s services to match the way people travel in the Toledo area, make it easier and faster or people to get to work and elsewhere using public transit, and create more opportunities for residents to use TARTA.

