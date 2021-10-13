Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LAKE CITY, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake City Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake City:

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.