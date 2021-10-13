CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, MN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake City Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cPqeEUi00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Silver Springs (NV) Weather Channel

Silver Springs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Slight chance of light rain
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Lake City Bulletin

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City, MN
44
Followers
357
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy