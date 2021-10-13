Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Scattered snow showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 37 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 39 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 48 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.