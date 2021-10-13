Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Scattered snow showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 39 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
