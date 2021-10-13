Weather Forecast For Hallettsville
HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
