Nurse and Lifeguard Honored in Marple for Saving Toddler From Near Drowning

Image via 6abc

A nurse and a lifeguard received special honors at a recent Marple Township Commissioners meeting for saving the life of a 21-month-old toddler over the summer.

On Aug. 19 lifeguard Mike McCloskey heard a scream at the Drexel Swim Club, writes Dann Ceullar for 6abc.com.

“It was my second to last day at the pool. I was just chilling there and then I hear a scream for help,” recalled lifeguard Mike McCloskey.

Nurse Diane Dydak was with her three children at the baby pool and saw another child go underwater.

“We were at the baby pool and I just happen to turn around and see little Connor under the water. So mother’s instinct kicked in and I just went and grabbed him and picked him up out of the baby pool,” said Dydak.

The child was unconscious and not breathing. She started doing chest compressions.

911 was called. They performed CPR a nd were able to revive him.

Connor’s doing great, says his mom, Mary Grace Miller.

“I’m just so grateful for everyone and everything they did for him,” said Miller.

Dydak and McCloskey were both honored by the commissioners and the Marple Police Department.

Read more at 6abc.com about this life-saving event.