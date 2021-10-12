AICPA Offers Guidance for Taxpayers Ahead of Oct 15 Filing Deadline

Is the IRS going to get all tax returns and refunds processed by the end of the year? Will they finally be given the chance to go after those who use payment platforms like CashApp or Venmo? Last month Democrats proposed that the IRS be able to scrutinize all bank transactions of $600 or more. According to the Biden administration, the goal was simple: Get the wealthy to pay their fair share.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO