Income Tax

AICPA Offers Guidance for Taxpayers Ahead of Oct 15 Filing Deadline

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. (October 12, 2021) – Most taxpayers are familiar with the traditional April 15th tax filing deadline, however much fewer are aware of another important tax filing deadline – October 15th. This year, the April 15th filing deadline was postponed to May 17th. For the increasingly large number of taxpayers who opted for an extension of the deadline, the extended deadline remains October 15th, which is the last date they can file their 2020 taxes without potentially incurring penalties.

