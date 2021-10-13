Best Outdoor Dining

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunched as St. Louis’ first food-truck park in the heart of the pandemic, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road; 314-390-2806) broke into the region’s food scene with a daily selection of different food trucks, live music and even movies projected on a 26-foot screen. The result at times feels like someone picked up a dozen restaurants, flipped them upside down and shook out the contents over a tidy city park. Every day, patrons equipped with lawn chairs and picnic baskets browse the selection of the city’s best food trucks, and picky eaters have a lot to choose from, from sliders to tacos to ice cream to Korean and Mediterranean cuisine. The space has become an instant hit, and even as some normalcy returns to the food scene, the seeds of great food and family entertainment have clearly grown into something special. —Danny Wicentowski.

#City Park#Outdoor Dining#Food Truck#Tacos#Food Drink#Korean
