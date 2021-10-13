CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Best Comic Shop to Grab a Beer with Batman

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
travelawaits.com

9 Best Chocolate Shops in Texas

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. National Chocolate Day is October 28. Chocolate can lower stress, increase cognitive performance, and soothe mental fatigue. Dark chocolate can help us lose weight. Really? Eat a little dark chocolate before a large meal, creating a 17 percent lower calorie intake — it’s all about the chocolate and sugar. Chocolate can help your heart. According to the American Heart Association, combining dark chocolate, cocoa, and almonds can significantly lower the number of low-density lipoproteins or LDL (the bad cholesterol) particles in the blood. So, bring on the chocolate!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Apotheosis Comics#Blueprint Coffee#Apotheosis Volume 2
EatThis

We Tasted 10 Popular Light Beers & This Is the Best

Fun fact: In 1983, there were 49 breweries, and by the end of 2020, there were 6,406 reported in the U.S., according to America's Beer Distributors. That's a lot of beer! The light beer category alone is expected to grow almost 3% in the next 7 years, according to Allied Market Research—so it's not going anywhere soon.
DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Breakfast

It’s not often that a restaurant exists because of a singular dish, but in some ways, the impetus for Songbird (4476 Chouteau Avenue; 314-781-4344) is just that — the perfect breakfast sandwich that owners Chris Meyer and Mike Miller have been serving for the past few years at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market under their other brand, Kitchen Kulture. Known as the Combo, this flawless specimen of morning perfection is exactly what you want in a breakfast sandwich: buttery and golden griddled sourdough bread, a gooey egg, applewood smoked bacon straddling that perfect space between tender and crisp, a sprinkle of sea salt and a drizzle of honey. The Combo became so popular it made the partners realize they needed a restaurant where they could do daytime-focused dishes that are simple and nostalgic but made extra special by their commitment to locally sourcing the highest-quality ingredients around. Their commitment pays off in the city’s best breakfast fare, showing that their outstanding sandwich was only the beginning. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Highsnobiety

Shop the Best of Casablanca FW21 Here

No season transition is harder to accept than the one between summer and fall. From bright sunshine to dark evenings and colder climes, it’s hard for the transition to not affect your mood. That’s why it becomes supremely important to bring a touch of life to your day and someone else’s. You can do that in style this season with the help of Casablanca FW21 which, by the way, is one of the least FW FW collections around — that’s why we’re loving it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dallas News

Where to grab a cold one in Garland on National American Beer Day

It comes as no surprise that a state as large as Texas ranks high on a list measuring per capita and overall beer consumption in the U.S. In fact, one study found that Texans drank about 618 million gallons of beer in 2018, putting the Lone Star State behind only California.
GARLAND, TX
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Of St. Louis’ Food and Drink in 2021 [PHOTOS]

For our annual Best of St. Louis edition, we here at the RFT have gathered the best food and drink spots both near and far in 2021. Whether you're in a pinch on a day trip and need some pizza or want to take a short walk to get some coffee, we have you covered.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Gear Patrol

The 9 Best Beers to Drink This Winter

What makes a good winter beer? Typically it's something comforting and will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside on a cold evening. Some year-round styles lend themselves perfectly for the winter months, while others are only available during those cooler times. Think: brown ales, porters, a Christmas ale and (yes) even an IPA. Here are the beers you should be filling your fridge with during the winter ahead.
DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cheap Thrill

Rural Missouri offers quite a few pleasures alongside its many terrors. There are rolling hills, lush green grasses, the beautiful colors of changing leaves and biker bars. Yep. The wineries aren’t the only way to get a buzz on while out in the country. Save an otherwise dull trip to the vineyards with a stop into the Defiance Roadhouse (2999 South Missouri 94, Defiance; 636-987-2075). With the bar and grill set along a severe curve in Route 94 right next to an otherwise supremely peaceful stretch of the Katy Trail, you’ll often hear it before you see it because of the frequently large amount of big, loud bikes revving up in the parking lot. But don’t be scared off by the big men in leather. The folks there will know you’re not a regular, but that isn’t an issue if you’re not a dumbass. Order a whiskey and order some food (it’s pretty good), and then, if the spirit moves you, head out to the open barn alongside the bar and get to dancin’. —Jaime Lees.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant Service

Craig and Mowgli Rivard came to town four years ago determined to open a best-in-class neighborhood restaurant that would reimagine fine dining for a more comfortable, casual environment. They succeeded, opening Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue; 314-553-9456) at the end of 2019, just a handful of months before the world was flipped on its head. If you dined at this excellent Fox Park eatery pre-pandemic, you got to see their vision unfold in exactly the way they had planned — flawless, creative-yet-comforting dishes, a stylish vibe, an outstanding beverage program and attentive, warm service. However, if you’ve dined there since they reopened, whether simply grabbing a prepared meal from their market, eating under their tent across the street known as Little Fox Summer or, now, finally again able to sit in their dining room, you feel that same experience. No question, the pandemic has taken a toll on the Rivards, forced to watch their dreams go on life support through no fault of their own. However, through it all, they have managed to still find a way to give us exactly what we need. If that’s not the ultimate measure of service, what is? —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
themanual.com

11 Best Oktoberfest Beers From Märzen to Festbier

Although the traditional German celebration has passed, we’ve still got about two more months of prime Oktoberfest beer drinking to indulge in. The seasonal lager with German roots dates back to the early 1800s. Now, practically every brewery jumps at the opportunity to showcase its take on the historical brew made popular by Crown Prince Ludwig of Saxony Bavaria.
DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Blues Club

Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company's Oktoberfest Happens This Weekend

Soulard’s Oktoberfest has come and gone, but Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is giving you a second chance this weekend if you missed out on the festivities. From 12 to 10 p.m., the tenth annual Urban Chestnut Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest is bringing the beer to St. Louis— but for the first time, the festival will take place at the Grove Brewery & Bierhall (4465 Manchester Avenue). The fest is free to attend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1

DC Comics expands the world of Batman: The Audio Adventures this week with the release of the 80-page one-shot comic Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1; check out the official preview here…. Ah, you hear that beautiful racket? That’s the music of Gotham City—the largest city in the world, the...
COMICS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Takeout/Curbside

When Michelle and Min Baik opened their restaurant, Fire Chicken (10200 Page Avenue, Overland; 314-551-2123), in August 2020, they were already well-prepared to handle the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring. That’s because rather than having to adapt their business to a carryout/delivery-only model, that model already was a key part of their plan. The pair took special care to understand the ins and outs of the delivery services and systems they’d be using to get their food to customers, and even conceived of an airlock-style carryout system that ensures customers and staff have as little contact with other humans as possible. But a good restaurant is not built on a seamless ordering process alone. Luckily, the Overland eatery’s Korean-inspired wares are so delicious and well-executed that even city-dwellers have been trekking to the county to get a taste of the delicious flavors on offer. While the more familiar dishes on the menu, served up with thoughtful twists by the Baiks, are excellent — a heaping pile of bulgogi beef is served chock-full of green beans, carrots and onions; pan-fried mandu dumplings can be ordered covered in cheese and spicy mayonnaise — it’s the gangjung, whose chicken variation lends the restaurant its name, that really shines. For that dish, nuggets of breaded chicken are fried to a golden crisp, then covered in a hot sweet-soy sauce accentuated with jalapeños and red chiles. It’s nothing short of a culinary revelation on a bustling strip of Page Avenue, and one that is aptly named — both the dish and the restaurant are nothing short of “fire.” —Daniel Hill.
OVERLAND, MO
RunnersWorld

The 20 Best Gifts for Beer Lovers and Brewers

It's not only runners that like to end the day with a crisp beer. Whether you know someone that prefers stouts or IPAs, they will all love a gift that centers around their favorite afternoon activity. We’ve tapped into our bank of trusty resources to find the best fun (and...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy