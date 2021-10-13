CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Florist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe buy flowers for all kinds of reasons. We buy flowers to celebrate a birth, to mark a death or to simply bring some joy into our homes. A beautiful bouquet can say so much, and at Flowers and Weeds (3201 Cherokee Street; 314-776-2887), your only problem will be trying to narrow down which of the shop’s many beautiful arrangements you’d like to take home. This community-oriented space on the corner of Cherokee Street and South Compton Avenue gives people reason to stop in all year long. Instead of just selling plants and bouquets, they also sell gardening supplies, pots, seeds, wedding flowers and seasonal items, such as pumpkins and Christmas trees. And in addition to giving out precious free advice to new gardeners who need help with problems like aphids and mites, they enrich the community by hosting parties, craft shows and block-party-type events year-round. —Jaime Lees.

Best Neighborhood to Live In

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
Best Day-Trip Destination

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Comfort Food

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Food Truck

Best Food Truck

When Kurt Bellon thinks back on his many trips to Japan to visit his mother’s family, one of his fondest memories is the experience of walking into a train station, getting a sando and drink from a convenience store, and sitting down on a bench to unwrap its contents as if it were Christmas Day. The present inside the packaging — Japanese sandwiches that are based on traditional English tea fare — is as beautiful as it is delicious. Characterized by fluffy white milk bread and adornments ranging from savory tonkatsu or egg salad to sweet peach and brown sugar or strawberries and whipped cream, the sandos are the subject of his darling pop-up food truck, Izumi (izumistlouis.com), that has been making appearances around town this past year. Bellon’s vehicle is a tiny red Japanese firetruck that can be found at different venues every week (though preorders are highly recommended because he sells out), where he serves a variety of sandos and other dishes like yakatori, as well as other snacks and drinks. But what makes Izumi so special is not simply the excellent food but Bellon’s insistence on highlighting the stories of others as he tells his own. With a special focus on collaborating with immigrant-owned businesses, Izumi is just as committed to elevating others as it elevates the St. Louis food scene. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Gym

Best Gym

There are fancier places and even cheaper places, but the Carondelet Park Rec Complex (930 Holly Hills Avenue; 314-768-9622) is a big, solidly equipped gym that you might actually enjoy. Instead of gymbros and aggressive sales pitches for tanning packages, you might see Vietnamese grandmothers rolling along on the ellipticals next to young guys getting in their warm-up. Kids come in for afterschool programs, and dads strap on knee braces for pickup basketball. It’s a mix of people that feels like the neighborhood, with preening at a minimum. Entering at street level, there is a walking/running track that circles above a large, lower-level weight room, arranged with your customary free weights, benches and racks at the front and treadmills and bikes at the back. The walkway passes through a dividing wall and takes you over two full-size basketball courts. Along the way, you pass classrooms and carve outs where you’ll often find people doing bodyweight exercises. The crown jewel of the place is the pool, which features indoor and outdoor places to swim and hang out as well as a waterslide so big you can see it from Interstate 55. Top it all off with a walk through Carondelet Park. You won’t even miss your commercial gym. —Doyle Murphy.
WORKOUTS
Best Garden Center

Best Garden Center

Lots of folks got seriously domestic over our homebound eighteen months, and houseplants and gardens got a new level of attention. For newcomers and old hands alike, the selection and service at Garden Heights Nursery (1605 Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-7333) can’t be beat. If it’s Instagram-friendly indoor lookers (like a fiddle leaf fig, calathea or monstera), shrubs and trees for the yard, or herbs, veggies and other food crops you seek, they’ve got lots of healthy specimens and advice on how to keep them looking perky. Trees and shrubs even have a partial money-back guarantee — if you follow their instructions, Garden Heights is that sure they’ll thrive. They offer delivery, design and potting, and darling pottery, garden tools, local gifts and seeds round out the offerings. After a quarter-century in business, Garden Heights Nursery is well rooted and in bloom. —Melissa Meinzer.
GARDENING
Best Salon

Best Salon

Some people think that they must go to Clayton and spend $800 for high-end hair coloring and styling, but Naturally Pure (564 South Gray Avenue; 314-963-7101) offers an easier (and much cheaper) option. Tucked away on a quiet corner in Webster Groves, the salon appears calm on the outside, but on the inside, the large space is a flurry of activity. Not only do they take every precaution to keep their clients safe from COVID-19, they also remodeled during the lockdown, expanding their square footage and adding more space between each stylist’s area. Upon entering you’ll notice good vibes all around, and once they’ve fixed up your hair, you’ll understand why every client there is so happy. Naturally Pure uses quality Aveda products and produces top-notch work that costs a fraction of what you’d expect based on the result. Friends will tell you that your new hair looks very expensive (even if it wasn’t), and isn’t that always the best compliment? —Jaime Lees.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Best BBQ

Best BBQ

Earlier this year, David and Meggan Sandusky, owners of the barbecue brand BEAST Craft BBQ Co., temporarily suspended barbecue operations at their Grove smokehouse and butchery, BEAST Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue; 314-944-6003), because they just couldn’t make ends meet. The pandemic had ravaged their business, like just about every other restaurant across the city, and the high price of high-quality meat, coupled with their storefront’s massive footprint, prompted them to make the difficult decision of putting what they’d become known for on hold until they could safely welcome guests back in their dining room. In its place, they set up an excellent sandwich pop-up out of their butchery, but there was no substitute for BEAST’s outrageously good Wagyu brisket, succulent pulled pork and best-in-class pork steak. What the shutdown did was make us realize just how much we love this masterpiece of a smokehouse and why we can’t imagine a St. Louis dining scene without its presence. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Cheap Thrill

Best Cheap Thrill

Rural Missouri offers quite a few pleasures alongside its many terrors. There are rolling hills, lush green grasses, the beautiful colors of changing leaves and biker bars. Yep. The wineries aren’t the only way to get a buzz on while out in the country. Save an otherwise dull trip to the vineyards with a stop into the Defiance Roadhouse (2999 South Missouri 94, Defiance; 636-987-2075). With the bar and grill set along a severe curve in Route 94 right next to an otherwise supremely peaceful stretch of the Katy Trail, you’ll often hear it before you see it because of the frequently large amount of big, loud bikes revving up in the parking lot. But don’t be scared off by the big men in leather. The folks there will know you’re not a regular, but that isn’t an issue if you’re not a dumbass. Order a whiskey and order some food (it’s pretty good), and then, if the spirit moves you, head out to the open barn alongside the bar and get to dancin’. —Jaime Lees.
LIFESTYLE
Best Antique Shop

Best Antique Shop

This is an entirely subjective pick (all others in this list are the product of the scientific method), because people approach antique shops in different ways. Who are we to say your junk-shop thrill of sifting through used batteries and legs of Barbie dolls in search of a Homer Simpson collector’s coin is wrong? We’re just saying The Hill Antique Market (4923 Daggett Avenue; 314-961-7879) is a little better curated than most. Sometimes, one man’s trash really is garbage, and sometimes that man is trying to sell it to you. This spot in a converted warehouse on the west end of the neighborhood does a better job than most of angling toward the side of treasure. It’s still random. You’ll still find unexpected gems; they will just take a little less sifting. You’re probably going to pay a little more, but you’ll be rewarded in items you won’t find anywhere else and in an experience that is perfectly pleasant. And when you’re tired of shopping — or just want to give a dealer a little more time to stew about your “final” offer on that dresser — slip into Oliva, an in-house cafe that is a hidden gem in its own right. —Doyle Murphy.
SHOPPING
Best Coffeehouse

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
Best Chain

Best Chain

If you’re in the mood for barbecue and in a pinch to find a place, Sugarfire (multiple locations, including 605 Washington Avenue; 314-394-1720) has you covered. Sugarfire has spread like wildfire across Missouri and is now seeping into places like Texas and Florida. The St. Louis-style barbecue features tasty brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage, burgers — any variety of barbecued meat you can think of, really. Not to mention, the sides are just as good as the main dishes. Add in some killer shakes, and we’re glad our sister states can enjoy our not-a-secret restaurant. Pick any of the restaurants in the St. Louis area and you’ll still get quality and tantalizing tastes. The spot runs from 11 a.m. until they’re sold out in the downtown area. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Clothing Boutique

Best Clothing Boutique

May’s Place (4180 Manchester Avenue; 314-659-8745) is a “slow-fashion headquarters.” The boutique is curated with vintage pieces, making your outfit of the day both ethical and fashionable. May’s Place also partners with other sustainable brands for pop-ups in its shop. And in addition to promoting sustainability, the store regularly gives back to the community and hosts a variety of donation events. Shop online or in the two-story market in the Grove — whichever suits your fancy. May’s Place offers finds for all kinds of people and even has a few items for your home if you’re in the market for a new piece. Whatever the case may be, shopping at May’s Place lets you have the boutique experience while getting something unique for your closet. And to us, that’s a win. —Jenna Jones.
APPAREL
Best Bakery

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Hotel

Best Hotel

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive; 314-561-0033) gives you something to look at around every corner. As you walk up, a sculptor of suitcases in a perpetual state of collapse greets you while silhouettes of a golden man crawl up the side of the building. It sets the right tone for a place covered in such stunning art. Are you feeling blue? Stay in a room decorated blue head-to-toe, including a claw foot tub not far from the bed, should you need to recharge, relax and treat yourself. (There’s also red, yellow, and green depending on what you need to paint your pallet during your stay.) Our favorite area is the instrument wall, which is a great spot to pick up a banjo or guitar and start a musical conversation with other guests. —Jack Probst.
LIFESTYLE
Best Blues Club

Best Blues Club

Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.
RESTAURANTS
Best Bar

Best Bar

A beloved mainstay of the Central West End food and beverage scene, Brennan’s (316 North Euclid Avenue; 314-497-4449) has had quite the couple of years. First came the move from its original home on Maryland Avenue to a storefront just around the corner, a relocation forced by the ever-expanding St. Louis Chess Club. Then last December — the day before it was slated to reopen in its new digs — the bar caught fire, causing significant damage that delayed the debut of Brennan’s 2.0 until this July. Despite all of the setbacks, there was never any question that this essential part of CWE culture would continue to exist. For nearly twenty years, Brennan’s has been exactly the sort of handsome community gathering place the city’s most handsome neighborhood needs — a multilevel space to imbibe, smoke cigars, nosh and people watch some of the city’s most beautiful people. But despite its tony address and subtly swanky vibes, Brennan’s still manages to be a welcoming spot, making everyone who goes there feel as if they are part of the club. That we had to even consider a future without it, even for just a second, only made it all the more special. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Best Pet Groomers

Best Pet Groomers

It’s not often that pets return from a visit to the groomer more relaxed than when they arrived. Getting groomed is often stressful for animals, because visits usually involve being locked in unfamiliar cages, being touched all over by unfamiliar people and being inundated with unfamiliar sights and smells. But with Blue Ribbon Grooming (330 Selma Avenue; 314-968-5566), your pet leaves the groomer feeling as pretty and happy as you do when you’re leaving the salon. The woman who runs the small family business, Ginny Blakemore, is a legit pet whisperer. She knows how to approach an animal just right, ensuring your pet will be at ease even while experiencing potentially scary things like having its nails cut or trimming around its eyes. Blakemore has been in the grooming game for decades, and with that experience comes a great deal of wisdom and care. —Jaime Lees.
PETS
Best Margarita

Best Margarita

Out of all of Mission Taco Joint’s locations, nothing beats hanging out at the bar of the Central West End one (398 North Euclid Avenue; 314-930-2955). Left Bank Books is across the street; Up-Down arcade bar is on the opposite corner. It’s a solid neighborhood location with friendly, knowledgeable bartenders slinging all the best drinks. The Mission Margarita is made with nothing but tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and orange curacao — a simple yet perfect balance of tart and sweet while still very tequila forward. It goes down even smoother if you decide to hit it with top-shelf reposado tequila. And with winter on the way, we suggest you pop in for a Tough Love. It’s a spicy take on the marg that’s sure to warm up your evening. —Jack Probst.
HOME & GARDEN

