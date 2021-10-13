Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Last week, my daughter’s sixth-grade teacher emailed to let me know that my daughter was caught by another student stealing from the teacher’s candy reward desk drawer at lunch, when the classroom was otherwise empty. And worse, it seems she had been doing this every day for three weeks, but was caught only now. Apparently, she has been taking candy, hiding it in her backpack, then eating it outside at recess while she read a book by herself (she sat at the edge of the recess area and wasn’t interacting with other kids). I’m horrified. I worry about the theft, obviously, plus the fact that it was food she stole, plus the fact that my daughter is spending recess all alone, eating the stolen candy.

