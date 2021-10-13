CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys

By CNN
WIS-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys. The decision comes after research commissioned by the Lego Group and carried out by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Almost 7,000 parents and children worldwide were surveyed. The study showed 42% of girls...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hooters amends uniform policy after employees condemn ‘disturbing’ new shorts

Hooters has said it will allow employees to “choose” which uniform they wish to wear after female staff members criticised the restaurant chain’s new shorts and compared them to “underwear”.The restaurant, which is infamous for the tight-fitting uniforms required for female employees known as “Hooters Girls,” unveiled its new shorts this month, according to videos shared to TikTok.Since rolling out the shorter shorts, Hooters employees have spoken out against the updated uniform, with female members of staff taking to TikTok to share their concerns over the length of the new shorts, while others have threatened to quit.In one viral...
BUSINESS
talesbuzz.com

Hooters reverses policy on skimpy new underwear bottoms

Hooters’ rump-roasted new uniform policy has bottomed out. The company now says it is reversing its recent mandate that female servers trade in their already short shorts for new skin-tight, bikini-cut bottoms. “As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
WIS-TV

Jean’s Angels gives away over $200,000 worth of supplies

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four hundred people came to the Cross Community Center Sunday to receive supplies from Jean’s Angels. Katrina Carpenter founded Jean’s Angels six years ago. “Every day we try to make a difference in someone’s life,” Carpenter said. At first, she wanted to help children who...
CROSS, SC
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Stereotypes#Toys#The Lego Group#Cnn Newsource
Cheddar News

Trevor Project CEO on the Harm Chappelle's Netflix Special, Other Media Can Have on LGBTQ+ Youth

Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix special "The Closer" has sparked a greater conversation about the impact media has on marginalized groups and the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Amit Paley, CEO and executive producer of the Trevor Project, joined Cheddar to discuss the bullying that stems from content consumed on television and social media. He also talked about remarks made by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos about the special claiming the content does not translate to real-world harm. "It’s important that we make clear that words really do matter. Words lead to real-life consequences, and when people in positions of power use rhetoric that demeans, belittles, and attacks LGBTQ young people, especially transgender people, that can lead to all sorts of negative outcomes," Paley said.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Fatherly

Kids Are Mimicking ‘Squid Game’ at School — And It’s a Problem

It’s hard to ignore the popularity that is Netflix’s Squid Game. It’s a unique storyline that has quickly solidified itself as the most-watched Netflix title of all time. Of course, there’s a reason it’s so popular – it’s got the right mix of intrigue, fear, and mystery. But – it’s not for kids. Even still, with the show’s TV-MA rating, children are mimicking the show on the playground at schools, and now teachers are issuing warnings to parents. Here’s what you need to know.
KIDS
mediafeed.org

Harry Potter fans should check out these books

The Harry Potter series was credited with getting a lot of reluctant readers to enjoy books, and the importance of that cannot be overstated. However, now that most young readers are already familiar with the adventures of Harry and his friends, I suggest the following series for readers of all ages looking for something similar in tone or who are just looking for a new world to fall in love with.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Why parents should stop obsessing about having happy children

Few now disagree that our young people are facing a mental health crisis, with the number of children being referred to NHS mental health services almost doubling since the pandemic and charities last week calling for drop-in clinics to be urgently set up to cope with the level of need.
KIDS
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Shy, Straight-A Kid Just Got Caught Doing Something Horrible at School

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Last week, my daughter’s sixth-grade teacher emailed to let me know that my daughter was caught by another student stealing from the teacher’s candy reward desk drawer at lunch, when the classroom was otherwise empty. And worse, it seems she had been doing this every day for three weeks, but was caught only now. Apparently, she has been taking candy, hiding it in her backpack, then eating it outside at recess while she read a book by herself (she sat at the edge of the recess area and wasn’t interacting with other kids). I’m horrified. I worry about the theft, obviously, plus the fact that it was food she stole, plus the fact that my daughter is spending recess all alone, eating the stolen candy.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy