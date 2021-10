All in the money: Friday’s federal campaign finance deadline brought new quarterly fundraising reports from Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates. As Andrew Tobias reports, those numbers include JD Vance’s first filing as a Senate candidate. He reported raising $1.75 million, including a $100,000 personal loan. Josh Mandel meanwhile boosted his campaign’s cash on hand to $5.85 million while barely reporting spending anything. And Jane Timken ($1 million) and Mike Gibbons ($2.25 million) continued to put their personal money into their campaigns, while Bernie Moreno ($3 million) wrote his campaign a check for the first time.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO