Timber Creek girls put up a fight yesterday as Winter Park celebrated their senior night at Winter Pines golf course. Amy Ruben had a personal best out scoring all of Winter Park players with the lowest score of the day, 47. Amy rose to the occasion with so many people out to watch Winter Parks seniors play and had a great round. Amy hit 9/9 fairways and 5/9 green with her approach shots. She continues to lead the wolves and represent the TC program to its fullest. Leena had a good round as well, playing in front of so many people. She continues to have some great drives of the tee box and some good approach shots into the green.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO