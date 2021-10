While it has only just emerged this century, the use of mobile health technology (mHealth) in the delivery and management of healthcare is gaining traction due to the global implementation of health information technology. This is exemplified mostly by electronic health record (EHR) systems, wherein patients’ health information resides on computers and travels on computer networks. Normally, the information stored on computers is accessed through wires and is limited to places where such infrastructure exists. With the advent of wireless technology, electronic health information can be accessed by anybody, anytime from anywhere and on any mobile device as long as wireless connectivity is available. Despite this advantage, the security of health information stored on and accessed through mobile devices is cause for public concern. Wireless communication is prone to hacking, and mobile devices, given their size and value, increase the chance they will be lost or stolen.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO