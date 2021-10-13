Daily Weather Forecast For New River
NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
