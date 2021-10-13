CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Gym

RFT (Riverfront Times)
There are fancier places and even cheaper places, but the Carondelet Park Rec Complex (930 Holly Hills Avenue; 314-768-9622) is a big, solidly equipped gym that you might actually enjoy. Instead of gymbros and aggressive sales pitches for tanning packages, you might see Vietnamese grandmothers rolling along on the ellipticals next to young guys getting in their warm-up. Kids come in for afterschool programs, and dads strap on knee braces for pickup basketball. It's a mix of people that feels like the neighborhood, with preening at a minimum. Entering at street level, there is a walking/running track that circles above a large, lower-level weight room, arranged with your customary free weights, benches and racks at the front and treadmills and bikes at the back. The walkway passes through a dividing wall and takes you over two full-size basketball courts. Along the way, you pass classrooms and carve outs where you'll often find people doing bodyweight exercises. The crown jewel of the place is the pool, which features indoor and outdoor places to swim and hang out as well as a waterslide so big you can see it from Interstate 55. Top it all off with a walk through Carondelet Park. You won't even miss your commercial gym. —Doyle Murphy.

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Grocery

It may be Freddie’s Market’s (9052 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-968-1914) daily specials, local produce, fantastic staff or reasonable prices, but every time you walk inside, it feels like home. The cheese selection holds its own and includes offerings from local dairy farms, such as Rolling Lawns. There’s a weekly menu of hot specials that won’t steer you wrong. Each plate comes with an entree, side, vegetable and dessert. And every week, there’s something different, with the exception of a homemade meatloaf on “Meatloaf Mondays.” You can always pick the meals up in store, while supplies last. If you want to ensure you get a hot special, just call ahead to reserve a plate, and Freddie’s will have to be ready to go. —Madyson Dixon.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Running Trails

Pretend you’re a tourist and knock out your run in Gateway Arch National Park (11 North Fourth Street; 314-655-1600), while enjoying one of the city’s greatest sights. Get there early, and you’ll not only avoid the majority of said tourists but see the sunrise reflect off the Arch. It’s a scene that will still awe you, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. The new expansion offers wide, paved paths that meander through the grounds. A quick, 1.5-mile loop is infinitely customizable, depending on how hard you want to go. Feeling like Rocky? Hit the stairs that rise away from the Mississippi River. Add onto the route with a jog across the Eads Bridge to the north, or cruise west through Downtown, hopscotching from one park to the next until you reach Soldiers Memorial. Curl around and come back into the park along the north side of Kiener Plaza. In warm weather, you can finish up with an outdoor yoga class that convenes on Tuesday mornings into early October. Don’t let the tourists have all the fun. —Doyle Murphy.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Florist

We buy flowers for all kinds of reasons. We buy flowers to celebrate a birth, to mark a death or to simply bring some joy into our homes. A beautiful bouquet can say so much, and at Flowers and Weeds (3201 Cherokee Street; 314-776-2887), your only problem will be trying to narrow down which of the shop’s many beautiful arrangements you’d like to take home. This community-oriented space on the corner of Cherokee Street and South Compton Avenue gives people reason to stop in all year long. Instead of just selling plants and bouquets, they also sell gardening supplies, pots, seeds, wedding flowers and seasonal items, such as pumpkins and Christmas trees. And in addition to giving out precious free advice to new gardeners who need help with problems like aphids and mites, they enrich the community by hosting parties, craft shows and block-party-type events year-round. —Jaime Lees.
GARDENING
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bike Shop

In a sea of very good local bike shops, Big Shark Bicycle Company (multiple locations including 1155 South Big Bend Blvd; 314-862-1188) is, well, a big fish. They’ve got a solid selection and are happy to order anything they don’t have. But the key is they’re approachable, whether you’re just getting started or ride 100 miles a week. The cliché of the snobby bike shop employee is overblown (most are cool with anyone interested in bikes), but it can be intimidating for newcomers to ask what might seem like dumb questions. Big Shark’s staffers have all been friendly and unpretentious in our experience. It’s also nice to have access to multiple locations throughout the metro region. Those two wheels tend to take you all over the place. —Doyle Murphy.
BICYCLES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Blues Club

Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.
RESTAURANTS

