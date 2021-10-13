4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0