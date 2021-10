The Kelso boys golf team opened a packed last week of the regular season in dominant fashion, beating Evergreen by more than a golfer at Lewis River, 171-241. The Burts finished first and second for the Hllanders; Gunnar Burt came in at 41, while Rex Burt finished a shot behind him at 42. Both Riley Kirk and Canyon Rader finished at 44 to round out the Kelso team score, though Landon Patterson — whose 46 didn’t end up counting as the fifth-best on the team — still beat all of Evergreen’s golfers by at least nine strokes.

KELSO, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO