BARTON — Good news for anglers — next spring May Pond in Barton will be stocked with two-year-old “trophy” brook trout for the first time in a decade. Long Pond in Westmore, Center Pond in Newark, and Martin’s Pond in Peacham are other Northeast Kingdom ponds that will be included in the program, made possible by the reopening of the Roxbury Fish Culture Station that was destroyed in August 2011 by Tropical Storm Irene.