West. Jefferson Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
