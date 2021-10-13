CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner blasts into space

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BidG_0cPqbxb000
This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries. Their launch scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own trup three months earlier. (Blue Origin via AP)

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, has blasted into space and safely returned to Earth in a convergence of science fiction and science reality.

He set out Wednesday morning for the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. The “Star Trek” hero becomes the oldest person to ride a rocket.

The fully automatic spacecraft reached an estimated altitude of 66 miles over the West Texas desert. The up-and-down flight lasted about 10 minutes, with Shatner and his three fellow passengers parachuting back to Earth in the capsule.

Following the touchdown, Shatner was emotional and told Bezos “You’ve given me the most profound experience and hope I never recover.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4k5m_0cPqbxb000
William Shatner talks with Jeff Bezos following his ride into space.

Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space. It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight and should last just 10 minutes, like Bezos’ own spaceflight in July.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin is facing allegations that its owner, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, sacrificed safety to win the space race. The FAA is reviewing the allegations but isn’t stopping today’s blast off.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Just Back From Space, William Shatner Visits Wizard World Convention In Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
ROSEMONT, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
Cheddar News

Pedego Electric Bike CEO on Accompanying Shatner to His Blue Origin Spaceflight

Star Trek's William Shatner made history last week as the oldest human to travel to space. Don DiCostanzo, founder and CEO of Pedego Electric Bike, joined Cheddar to talk about his experience accompanying the 90-year-old up to the start of his mission to space and flying back home with him. "He didn’t seem to have any fear … prior and long after on the two-hour and 15-minute journey back to California," he said.
ECONOMY
CBS Chicago

William Shatner Speaks At Rosemont Convention After Blue Origin Ride

CHICAGO (CBS)– Just days after his historic flight into space, William Shatner visited the Chicago area. Shatner made it out to the Wizard World Chicago convention in Rosemont. A packed crowd showed up to hear him speak about his rocket ride to space on Blue Origin. At 90 years old, Shatner is the oldest person ever to visit space.  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Science#Space Race#Blasts#Ap#Blue Origin#Faa
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Leader

Our View: Shatner’s ‘profound experience’ a profound waste of money

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. There are a lot of reasons why “Star Trek” was so revolutionary when it came out in 1966. Even for those with only a passing interest in either science fiction or 1960s culture, its impact is still clear: the show and its subsequent spinoff series continue to have a massive influence over not only the way we conceptualize science fiction, but even the way we think of science.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

How much carbon is emitted by Jeff Bezos flying a rocket into space?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space on 20 July when his New Shepard craft blasted off from Van Horn in West Texas.The businessman was accompanied by his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk for a 10-minute jaunt into the atmosphere.During the flight, the capsule reached an altitude of about 106 kilometres after the booster accelerated to three times the speed of sound (Mach 3).Unlike Sir Richard Branson’s piloted Virgin Galactic rocket plane, which beat Mr Bezos to the punch when it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute?

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...
MARKETS
The Independent

Disney delays 'Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Black Panther 2’ releases

The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever.”The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has also been pushed several months, from July 2022 to November 2022. Both films are currently in production.Other Marvel titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed several months.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pennyworth’ Moves to HBO Max for Season 3

“Pennyworth,” the DC Comics drama revolving around the early years of Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred, is moving to HBO Max for its third season. The series produced by Warner Bros. Television aired for its first two seasons on Epix, the pay cabler owned by MGM. But now that HBO Max is the center of the WarnerMedia universe, it had long been expected that “Pennyworth” would jump to the in-house platform for Season 3. HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes. The first two seasons of “Pennyworth” will become available on HBO Max early next year. There’s no word on a Season 3 premiere...
TV SERIES
AFP

NASA launches Lucy probe to explore Jupiter asteroids

NASA launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids for the first time on Saturday, gathering new insights into the solar system's formation. The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off at 5:34 am local time (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral. Named after an ancient fossil of a pre-human ancestor, Lucy will become the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture so far from the Sun, and will observe more asteroids than any probe before it -- eight in all. Lucy will also make three Earth flybys for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft to return to our planet's vicinity from the outer solar system.
ASTRONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Corey Stoll Prepared for ‘West Side Story’ by Watching 1961 Original and Then Forgetting All About It

[This story contains a spoiler for The Many Saints of Newark.] Corey Stoll knows that fans of The Sopranos can be hardcore, so he was somewhat expecting those displeased over the twist in The Many Saints of Newark to approach him on the street with a bone to pick. But, so far, so good. The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with the TV and film actor to discuss a variety of topics, including the reaction to the David Chase prequel film, in which he played Corrado “Junior” Soprano, what it is like to be on a Netflix show that’s all the rage...
MOVIES
abc27 News

NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday morning on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit, thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation. An Atlas V rocket blasted off […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
8 News Now

8 News Now

1K+
Followers
668
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy