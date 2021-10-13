CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Montevideo Weather Forecast

Montevideo Bulletin
 5 days ago

MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cPqbsBN00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

