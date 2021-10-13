Moms and Money: Haunted History Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday nights in downtown Springfield bring out hundreds of people. The Halloween season is luring people to the city center for a different reason. ‘So during the haunted History Tour you walk about a mile, it takes about an hour. It’s just through the downtown streets. It focuses on not only history but some of the spooky stories that we’ve heard over the years,’ Said Charlotte McCoy, the Business Manager for the History Museum on the Square.