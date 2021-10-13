CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

Moms and Money: Haunted History Tour

By Jackie Garrity
KYTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday nights in downtown Springfield bring out hundreds of people. The Halloween season is luring people to the city center for a different reason. ‘So during the haunted History Tour you walk about a mile, it takes about an hour. It’s just through the downtown streets. It focuses on not only history but some of the spooky stories that we’ve heard over the years,’ Said Charlotte McCoy, the Business Manager for the History Museum on the Square.

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wild Bill Hickok
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy