Ulysses Weather Forecast
ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
