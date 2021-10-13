CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Yerington

 5 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) A sunny Wednesday is here for Yerington, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yerington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cPqbn0y00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

