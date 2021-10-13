4-Day Weather Forecast For Everett
EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
