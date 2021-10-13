Dillon Daily Weather Forecast
DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 38 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 22 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0