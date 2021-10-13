Dillon Daily Weather Forecast

DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 38 °F, low 17 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 18 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 22 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



