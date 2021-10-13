CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amery, WI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 5 days ago

(AMERY, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Amery Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amery:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cPqbbQG00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amery, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Nws
Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
52
Followers
336
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy