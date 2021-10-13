Seize the day (even if it’s raining)
(AMERY, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Amery Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amery:
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0