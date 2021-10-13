Pratt Daily Weather Forecast
PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
