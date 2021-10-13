Beaver Dam Daily Weather Forecast
BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
