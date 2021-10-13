Sioux Center Daily Weather Forecast
SIOUX CENTER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
