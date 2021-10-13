Philomath Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
