Magnolia Daily Weather Forecast
MAGNOLIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
