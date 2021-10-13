Daily Weather Forecast For Demopolis
DEMOPOLIS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
