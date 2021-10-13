CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinckneyville, IL

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 5 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Pinckneyville Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinckneyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cPqbQf900

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Sardis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sardis: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday,
SARDIS, MS
Byhalia (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Byhalia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Byhalia: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, October 21:
BYHALIA, MS
Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville, IL
66
Followers
337
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy