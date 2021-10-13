Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
