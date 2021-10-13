Marion Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
