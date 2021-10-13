4-Day Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.