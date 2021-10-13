Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
