Salida Daily Weather Forecast
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 29 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 25 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 29 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
