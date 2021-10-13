Salida Daily Weather Forecast

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 29 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of snow showers then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 25 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 29 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.